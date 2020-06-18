

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK) said that the company and Markus Tacke have mutually agreed to terminate his chief executive officer contract, effective June 17, 2020.



Andreas Nauen (55), who has headed the company's offshore activities, has been appointed the new CEO with immediate effect.



The company did not give reasons for the management change.



The company said a new chief executive officer for the offshore division will be announced in due course.



The company noted that based on the assessment of management, project costs and the financial impact of COVID-19 disruptions will result in a negative EBIT in the third quarter, before PPA and integration & restructuring costs. The anticipated positive EBIT in the fourth quarter is not expected to completely offset the negative development for the full fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIEMENS GAMESA-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de