AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2020 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 17/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 33.3417 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19880782 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 70491 EQS News ID: 1073007 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 18, 2020 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)