REDAVIA, a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable, and clean solar power for businesses, has signed four new COVID-19 Resilience Leases in Ghana and Kenya, offering these businesses six months of free solar to withstand the COVID crisis.

Siginon Aviation is a ground handling company based at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi, Kenya. Its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy embraces environmental conservation for its communities' current and future generations, and REDAVIA's free solar power solution supports this CSR endeavor well.

"The partnership with REDAVIA comes at a time when the green agenda is a key business objective. This solar power solution gives Siginon Aviation the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment as a responsible corporate citizen," saidEdwin Ronoh, Siginon Group Finance Leader.

Wonder Feeds Ltd recently upgraded its factory to accommodate its growing animal feed products business. When the COVID crisis hit the economy, management maintained product prices for customers despite the increase of raw material costs, leaving the company with higher operating expenses. Faced with these economics, Managing Director Abdul Parkar was thrilled when REDAVIA extended the same helping hand to him that he extended to his customers.

Methodist University College Ghana President Akwasi Asabere-Ameyaw had been searching for an alternative energy solution for some time now, but no solution fit until REDAVIA offered his institution the opportunity to reduce carbon emissions while also making savings that can be reinvested into the university.

Emigoh Ghana Ltd states that its philosophy and fundamental purpose is to make the future better and worth living by building a first-class organization that caters to Ghanaian people through quality health and nutrition.

Stephen Eku, CEO of Emigoh, said, "After working for years to create a premium, sustainable food supply chain, I am delighted to partner with a company like REDAVIA that will allow us to also reduce our carbon footprint in a cost-efficient way."

COVID-19 has disrupted African businesses significantly. In this challenging time, REDAVIA enables sound businesses to reduce their operating costs with a free solar plant leasing service. REDAVIA has introduced the COVID-19 Resilience Lease, which provides solar power plants to business customers for six months, completely for free.

Erwin Spolders, CEO founder of REDAVIA, said, "We are glad to be able to make a difference for our business partners in this time of need and start win-win relationships that will last for decades. The COVID Resilience Lease Program is already a huge success, and we are keen to scale up the program further. We invite more companies to apply."

REDAVIA offers solar power for businesses in sub-Saharan Africa. The REDAVIA system is based on a pre-configured model, including high-performance solar modules and electrical components. It is easy to ship, set up, scale, and redeploy. Businesses benefit from a cost-effective, reliable, clean energy solution with minimal upfront investment. www.redaviasolar.com

