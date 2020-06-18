Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020
NEWS-BOMBE: Big Pharma und diese Pilz-Firma!
18.06.2020 | 10:34
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, June 18

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Paula Hay-Plumb, a non-executive Director of the Company, will be joining the board of Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc as a non-executive director later today, 18 June 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.

