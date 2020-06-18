Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, June 18
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Director Declaration
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Paula Hay-Plumb, a non-executive Director of the Company, will be joining the board of Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc as a non-executive director later today, 18 June 2020.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.
