Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('the Company') announces that Paula Hay-Plumb, a non-executive Director of the Company, will be joining the board of Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc as a non-executive director later today, 18 June 2020.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

For further information contact telephone: 0131 220 0733.