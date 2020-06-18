Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, June 18
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S PERSONS
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the law of Guernsey with registration number 56535)
LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
18 JUNE 2020
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Seventh Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 23 July 2020 at 1.00pm.
The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 has been posted to shareholders.
The Notice of Annual General Meeting and accounts are available from the Company's registered office and can be downloaded from its website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com. Hard copy forms of proxy should be requested from the Company Registrar, Link Asset Services.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001