New shares in STENOCARE A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 24 June 2020. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue, full use of the Oversubscription Reserve, conversion of loans and exercise of warrants. Name: STENOCARE ----------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061078425 ----------------------------------------------------- Short name: STENO ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before changer: 8,942,762 share ----------------------------------------------------- Change - rights issue 1,490,460 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change - Oversubscription Reserve: 750,000 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change - conversion of loans: 448,927 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Change - exercise of warrants: 43,977 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after changes: 11,676,126 shares ----------------------------------------------------- Subscription / conversion prices: DKK 20 ----------------------------------------------------- Exercise price, warrants: DKK 8.80 ----------------------------------------------------- Face value: 0,08 kr. ----------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 196164 ----------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact Certified Adviser, Keswick Global AG, tel. +43 (1) 533 88 90 0 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781042