

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Thursday as investors fretted over a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing and the U.S.



While record numbers of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are being reported in several U.S. states, Beijing reported 21 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases stemming from the weekend outbreak to over 150.



Meanwhile, the Bank of England is expected to expand its asset purchase program by at least another 100 billion pounds when it meets later today.



Markets also await the results of the European Central Bank's TLTRO liquidity operation later today. Around 1.4 trillion euros is expected to be taken up, which would make it the ECB's biggest single lending operation.



The benchmark CAC 40 recovered from an early slide and was up 7 points, or 0.15 percent, to 5,003.



