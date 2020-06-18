Today Citi announced the enhancement of its single-dealer foreign exchange platform, CitiFX Pulse, with new functionality that provides investor clients with the flexibility to stage orders directly from their own execution management system for automatic local market execution at a specified time. Previously, clients could only send FX orders manually to the platform for immediate execution.

"CitiFX Pulse is a platform that was designed for professional traders, in partnership with our clients," said David O'Byrne, Global Product Head of FX Platforms and Distribution at Citi. "This enhancement frees up valuable trading bandwidth for our clients and allows them to tailor execution times to their workflow."

CitiFX Pulse is an award-winning online suite of electronic FX execution tools that provides users with access to Citi resources, including pre-trade research and analytics, local market execution and post-trade transaction cost analysis. Through CitiFX Pulse, clients continue to have access to local market execution across 80 different countries where Citi has an onshore presence, the largest FX footprint of any bank globally.

"The new interface offers end-to-end workflow efficiency and transparency, from order staging, to client execution and ultimately settlement," said Sanjiv Sawhney, Global Head of Custody and Fund Services at Citi. "It is an example of how we are developing digital capabilities to enhance the client experience and decision making processes."

Citi recently announced the launch of a hedged share class analytics framework and visualisation tool to help cross-border fund managers understand the performance of a currency hedged share class, an enhancement to Citi's passive currency overlay services.

With over $22.3 trillion of assets under custody and administration and the industry-leading proprietary network spanning over 60 markets, Citi's Custody and Funds Services business provides clients with in-depth local market expertise, advanced processing technologies and a wide range of fund services that can be tailored to meet clients' needs.

