Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2020 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 127.3115 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4517299 CODE: JPNU LN ISIN: FR0010245514 ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN Sequence No.: 70517 EQS News ID: 1073125 End of Announcement EQS News Service

