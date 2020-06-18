Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2020 / 11:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 66.8851 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 320001 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 70534 EQS News ID: 1073161 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 18, 2020 05:18 ET (09:18 GMT)