Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUS LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2020 / 11:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 38.5105 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1478035 CODE: LAUS LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUS LN Sequence No.: 70545 EQS News ID: 1073185 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2020 05:19 ET (09:19 GMT)