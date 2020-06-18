Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPU LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2020 / 11:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.5219 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7964167 CODE: TIPU LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPU LN Sequence No.: 70601 EQS News ID: 1073303 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2020 05:26 ET (09:26 GMT)