Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIL LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2020 / 11:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 135.7505 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2320845 CODE: ASIL LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL LN Sequence No.: 70672 EQS News ID: 1073449 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2020 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)