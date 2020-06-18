Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jun-2020 / 11:36 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.169 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3202860 CODE: UNIC LN ISIN: LU2023678282 ISIN: LU2023678282 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UNIC LN Sequence No.: 70684 EQS News ID: 1073473 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 18, 2020 05:36 ET (09:36 GMT)