

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed in cautious trade on Thursday as worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections persisted and investors awaited the Bank of England's rate decision.



Economists widely expect the monetary policy committee of the BoE to expand its quantitative easing by at least GBP 100 billion from the current size of GBP 645 billion. The interest rate is expected to remain at a record low 0.1 percent.



Markets also await the results of the European Central Bank's TLTRO liquidity operation later today. Around 1.4 trillion euros is expected to be taken up, which would make it the ECB's biggest single lending operation.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was marginally lower at 365.93 after two straight days of gains.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were also little changed, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.2 percent.



Supermarket chain Tesco gained half a percent on news it is selling its Polish business to a Danish group.



Cruise operator Carnival tumbled 3.3 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings release.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey lost 4 percent after it raised 522 million pounds ($655.2 million) in a share placing, subscription and retail offer to pursue additional land-acquisition opportunities.



Shares of Wincanton rose over 1 percent after the third-party logistics company announced that it has received an additional contract from Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc.



Oil & gas stocks moved lower while miners were broadly higher. Anglo American advanced 1.8 percent, Antofagasta gained 0.6 percent and Glencore added 0.8 percent.



German online fashion retailer Zalando surged 6.2 percent. The company said it is expecting a bigger increase in sales and operating profit in the second quarter than analysts are forecasting.



Wirecard AG shares plunged nearly 50 percent. The payments firm said the auditor EY has informed the company that an audit certificate for financial statements for fiscal 2019 requires additional audits.



Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy slumped 5.3 percent after terminating CEO Markus Tacke's contract.



