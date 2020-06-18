Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly 18-Jun-2020 / 10:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: About the Ordinary Meeting of the General Assembly DATE: June 18, 2020 On March 30, 2020, it was announced that our Bank's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders was postponed in light of the recommendations regarding the measures to prevent the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak in our country. The Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on June 17th, 2020 that the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S. be held on July 17th, 2020 Friday, at 10:00am at Levent, Nispetiye Mahallesi, Aytar Caddesi No:2, 34340 Besiktas, Istanbul, with the following agenda, and the Head Office be authorized to conduct any and all acts in relation with the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and to determine the persons who will be authorized in this regard. AGENDA 1) Opening, formation and authorization of the Board of Presidency for signing the minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, 2) Reading and discussion of the Board of Directors' Annual Activity Report, 3) Reading of the Independent Auditor's Reports, 4) Reading, discussion and ratification of the Financial Statements, 5) Amendment to Article 7 of the Bank's Articles of Association, 6) Release of the Board Members, 7) Determination of profit usage and the amount of profit to be distributed according to the Board of Directors' proposal, 8) Submission for approval of the appointment of the Board Member for the remaining term of office of the Board Membership position vacated during the year, and informing the shareholders regarding the external duties conducted by such Board Member and the grounds thereof in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles, 9) Informing the shareholders regarding the appointment of the CEO position vacated during the year who is a natural member of the Board of Directors and his external duties and the grounds thereof in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles, 10) Election of the Independent Auditor in accordance with Article 399 of Turkish Commercial Code, 11) Informing the shareholders regarding remuneration principles of the Board Members and directors having the administrative responsibility in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 4.6.2 promulgated by the Capital Markets Board of Turkey, 12) Determination of the remuneration of the Board Members, 13) Informing the shareholders with regard to charitable donations realized in 2019, and determination of an upper limit for the charitable donations to be made in 2020 in accordance with the banking legislation and Capital Markets Board regulations, 14) Authorization of the Board Members to conduct business with the Bank in accordance with Articles 395 and 396 of the Turkish Commercial Code, without prejudice to the provisions of the Banking Law, 15) Informing the shareholders regarding significant transactions executed in 2019 which may cause conflict of interest in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principle no. 1.3.6 promulgated by Capital Markets Board of Turkey. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ Attachment File: General Assembly Information [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: NOA TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 70698 EQS News ID: 1073397 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1073397&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bff9278bd2bd7eaf2194fd11c1f76ce9&application_id=1073397&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2020 05:38 ET (09:38 GMT)