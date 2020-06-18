

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said the audit of the consolidated financial statements 2019 will not be concluded as planned by June 18, 2020 as auditor Ernst & Young informed the company that no sufficient audit evidence could be obtained so far of cash balances on trust accounts to be consolidated in the statements in the amount of 1.9 billion euros.



The company noted that, if certified annual and consolidated financial statements cannot be made available until June 19, 2020, loans made to Wirecard AG amounting to approximately 2 billion euros can be terminated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WIRECARD-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de