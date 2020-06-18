The trading in equity rights (TO) issued by Fluicell AB has ceased. The last trading day was June 17, 2020. Please note that the trading has been halted and will not be resumed. Today's transactions will be cancelled. Short name: FLUICELL TO1 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013646569 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 187306 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For furtherinformation, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskningon +46 11 32 30 732.