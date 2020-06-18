

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - La Bodega Meat LLC is recalling around 83,038 pounds of raw beef products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said in a statement.



The recall involves 51.90-lb. boxes containing various cuts of raw beef. The items were imported on June 2 and June 3, and shipped to distributor locations in Arkansas, Missouri, and Texas for food service and retail sales.



The recalled products bear establishment number 'ESTABLISHMENT 5' inside the foreign mark of inspection, and also contain shipping marks 0671-20 or 0627-20.



The recall was initiated after discovering the problem during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. The Farmers Branch, Texas-based company has not received any reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers are asked to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.



In similar incidents, Lakeside Refrigerated Services last week recalled about 42,922 pounds of ground beef products for potential contamination with E. coli O157:H7.



