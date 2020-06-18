Crypto.com Completes Key Exchange Infrastructure Upgrades

Delivers 10x performance with the new Matching Engine, paving the way for margin and derivative features rollout

HONG KONG, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com today announced it has rolled out significant infrastructure upgrades to its Exchange, including a revamped Matching Engine, OMS (Order Management System), and unified REST and Websocket API. The revamp will lead to a 10x increase in performance and throughput, paving the way for an aggressive product roadmap for the rest of 2020, which includes the launch of margin and derivatives trading.

The Crypto.com Exchange launched in Beta last November, which has been one of the key drivers of the company's rapid overall growth in the past six months , as traders increasingly turn towards cryptocurrencies amidst broader market uncertainties. The new infrastructure significantly improves the overall performance, including:

Revamped Matching Engine, Order Management System leading to a 10x increase in performance and throughput

Unified REST and Websocket API providing ease of adoption for both API platforms, with Websockets allowing clients to create a persistent connection to place orders and trades for high-frequency trading

Redesigned architecture, improving scalability, security and latency, which paves the way for a powerful and robust risk engine and high leverage margin and derivatives trading

Addition of high-availability and resilience to every component, increasing stability and eliminating single points of failure

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We launched the Crypto.com Exchange last Fall with a goal of creating a trading platform so secure, liquid and user-friendly that it becomes a natural choice for both institutional and retail customers. We have already seen tremendous traction in the first six months of Beta and will continue rapidly improving our offering to drive continued growth."

Crypto.com also announced promotional incentives on the Exchange including:

0% trading fee for the first 90 days for new users (new)

Up to 50% trading fee reduction on all trades for existing users (new)

2% bonus deposit interest rate, applicable to all deposits made to the exchange wallet in the first 30 days after the successful sign-up

, applicable to all deposits made to the exchange wallet in the first 30 days after the successful sign-up A Special Syndicate BTC 50% off event celebrating Crypto.com's fourth anniversary on June 30

The Crypto.com Exchange is powered by the CRO token and features deep liquidity, low fees and best execution prices. It offers traders what's lacking in the market: competitive pricing, seamless connectivity with the Crypto.com App to access the full suite of crypto offerings from Earn, Credit to Payment and the confidence they are trading with one of the most trusted brands in crypto. The Exchange will see ambitious enhancements throughout the remainder of 2020, including launching margin and derivative trading, lending, localized product and support in multiple languages as well as a revamped rewards program.

Crypto.com's "Defense in Depth" approach ensures maximum levels of security and privacy across the entire ecosystem, giving users and trades the peace of mind their assets and data is protected. Crypto.com holds $360M in insurance coverage, and recently became the first crypto company to achieve ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification for privacy.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 2 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 350+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com .

