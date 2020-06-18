Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 17-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 269.31p

INCLUDING current year revenue 271.92p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 262.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 264.70p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16