18 June 2020 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Board Committee and Company Secretary changes Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company, announces that on 17 June 2020 Hazel Adam was appointed to the Company's Remuneration, Nominations and Management Engagement Committees. This announcement is made in accordance with LR 9.6.11 (3). The Company also announces that on 17 June 2020 Ed Moore, Finance Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager) was appointed as Company Secretary, replacing Nathan Imlach. -Ends- For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Tel: +44 (0)116 240 Mattioli MBE 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2020 07:10 ET (11:10 GMT)