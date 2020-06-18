

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.21 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $0.77 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $972 million or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $41.55 billion from $37.25 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $972 Mln. vs. $586 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.22 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q1): $41.55 Bln vs. $37.25 Bln last year.



