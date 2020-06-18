Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust's (TEMIT's) two managers have more than 50 years' combined investment experience. Chetan Sehgal is based in Singapore and Andrew Ness is based in Edinburgh; they are part of a more than 80-strong team of portfolio managers and analysts across 16 countries around the globe. The trust's relative performance was negatively affected during the coronavirus-led market sell-off earlier in 2020 but has since bounced back strongly. TEMIT has outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets index, over the last one, three, five and 10 years in both NAV and share price terms.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...