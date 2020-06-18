Cassiopea announces that SIX has informed it that trading of its shares is suspended pending completion of the registration of the newly created shares

Lainate, Italy - 18 June2020 - Cassiopea SpA (SIX: SKIN), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and preparing to commercialize prescription drugs with novel mechanisms of action (MOA) to address long-standing and essential dermatological conditions, today announces that SIX has informed it that trading of Cassiopea shares is suspended pending completion of administrative procedures in conjunction with the Italian authorities and SIX in relation to the registration of the newly created shares.

SIX has indicated that trading will resume as quickly as possible.

Half Year Report 2020 29 July 2020 Investora 23-24 September 2020, Zurich Jefferies Global Health Care Conference 17-19 November 2020, London Credit Suisse Small & Mid Cap Conference 18-20 November 2020, Zurich

