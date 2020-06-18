Frost & Sullivan Experts Reveal Top Reshoring Opportunities for Chemical Companies

Political instability, increasing wages and government fiscal incentives to drive the relocation of chemical production

SANTA CLARA, California, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A major shift in the manufacturing industry is taking place as clients begin to reshore their operations outside of China. The time to relocate production has never been stronger as political and financial incentives present opportunities for the future, while trade tariffs, supply chain uncertainty and escalating wages in previously low-cost regions continue to present challenges. On top of this, COVID-19 has exposed the limitations of the global supply chain and is expected to produce permanent market changes. To help players prepare and thrive in the future, our industry experts have developed an analysis that highlights best practices to capitalize on as manufacturing locations reshore or rehome and supply chain models shift.

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Senior Partner Gary Jeffery and Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition Business Unit Leader Robert Outram for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Reshoring: Opportunities Abound as Companies Relocate Production," on June 23 at 11 a.m. EST. The briefing will provide actionable insights to help drive your reshoring journey and discuss tactics and processes various chemical companies are implementing for their relocation strategy with an emphasis on how to assess and implement alternative production hubs.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/465

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Pinpoint which regions are set to become hotspots for production hubs and understand why.

and understand why. Identify the factors contributing to the move away from China .

. Recognize the benefits of reshoring for chemical companies, the manufacturing industry and governments.

for chemical companies, the manufacturing industry and governments. Discover how to select new locations, minimize risk and accelerate time to market.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Frost & Sullivan

+1 (210) 247 2481

jaylon.brinkley@frost.com