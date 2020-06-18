Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE: Big Pharma und diese Pilz-Firma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2020 | 14:08
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Blockchain Holdings Announces Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change to TraceSafe Inc. (CSE:TSF)

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:BCX)(CSE:TSF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 10, 2020, it has completed the name change from "Blockchain Holdings Ltd." to "TraceSafe Inc." and trading under the new name will commence at the opening of trading on Friday, June 19, 2020 under the new symbol "TSF".

The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares is G8998A 107.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO
+1 604 629-9975
wayne@blockchainholdingsltd.com

Alan Tam, CFO
+1 604 377-7575
alantamca@gmail.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved or disapproved the contents of this press release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on Blockchain's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business, operations, assets and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TRACEsafe technology, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and adoption of the Tracesafe technology by governments and orders of product therefrom. Although Blockchain believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the spread or containment of COVID-19, government responses thereto and the ability of the Tracesafe technology to assist government containment and monitoring programs. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Blockchain undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

SOURCE: TraceSafe Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594316/Blockchain-Holdings-Announces-Name-and-Stock-Ticker-Symbol-Change-to-TraceSafe-Inc-CSETSF

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.