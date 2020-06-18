Blockchain Holdings Announces Name and Stock Ticker Symbol Change to TraceSafe Inc. (CSE:TSF)

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:BCX)(CSE:TSF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 10, 2020, it has completed the name change from "Blockchain Holdings Ltd." to "TraceSafe Inc." and trading under the new name will commence at the opening of trading on Friday, June 19, 2020 under the new symbol "TSF".

The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares is G8998A 107.

