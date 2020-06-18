

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate rose in May amid the covid-19 crisis, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group rose a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April. A similar rate of unemployment was seen in January 2019.



The number of unemployed persons grew by 56,000 persons to 330,000 in May from 314,000 in the prior month. In the same month last year, unemployed persons was 302,000.



Employment decreased by 24,000 persons in May after a fall of 160,000 in April.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 25 years, increased to 9.5 percent in May from 8.4 percent in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de