SinglePoint, Inc. / Solar Subsidiary Reports Commercial Agreement - Project Value Estimated at $1.75M for Illinois Office Park Complex

Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2020) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks issues a sector snapshot looking at the solar/ cleantech sector, featuring SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) and its solar subsidiary, Direct Solar of America.

Read the full article on solar/cleantech stocks

https://www.investorideas.com/News/2020/cleantech-climatechange/06180ESG-SolarStocks.asp

deVere Group recently reported that since the beginning of May, 26% of clients around the world are eyeing exposure to, or are now part of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) "megatrend."

Looking specifically at solar stocks, headlines like "Positive news for California rooftop solar in Q2 - so far" and news of installations, projects and hiring make it a play to watch.

One of the smaller companies in the sector is also seeing installations and deal flow rise. US-based SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING) and its solar subsidiary, Direct Solar of America just made headlines with news that they had signed a " Commercial Agreement with a Total Project Value Estimated at $1.75M for Illinois Office Park Complex."

Direct Solar currently services over 30 marks both for commercial and residential solar projects

From the news: SinglePoint Inc. announced that its majority owned subsidiary, Direct Solar America has signed an agreement with LUX Power LLC to co-develop rooftop solar solution for the AET office complex as well as the on-site covered parking structures. The project closely fits the strategic customer acquisition criteria developed by senior management to focus on small to mid-sized commercial projects that we feel are currently underserved in the market and represent a high growth potential.

"Over the past nine months we have established a solid process of identifying commercial projects that meet our criteria and could benefit from our years of solar expertise. I am pleased we have closed this deal and looking forward to this being the catalyst that allows us to close the additional projects in our sales pipeline. Commercial is a much more involved process as the projects are typically more complex and the project sizes are dramatically larger than our traditional residential solar rooftop transactions. Ultimately this provides more revenue to the company per project which will help the company to continue to grow its top line revenue," states JT Turner, Direct Solar America's, Commercial Division Sales Manager. "Our Commercial Solar pipeline consists of small to mid-sized industrial and commercial projects as evidenced by this office complex project as well as several schools and other innovative municipal projects that can benefit from solar power generation."

Continued: The Company has executed the Energy Services Development Agreement with the Client and the co-development compensation agreement with Lux Power LLC. The client has agreed to and executed the final solar power purchase agreement and is awaiting final approval from the financing source. The project's estimated value is approximately $1.75M covering the commercial solar system components for the office complex roof and the existing parking lot structure. This specific commercial project's estimated value of $1.75M is roughly 50 times greater than the historical residential rooftop solar installation which can average between $30K to $35K per installation.

"This is a major milestone for the company. The senior leadership at Direct Solar America has been working tirelessly for months building out the commercial side of the business. This first closing is a major step in the right direction. The company has multiple commercial deals that are progressing through the sales pipeline stages towards final closing. This Commercial Solar installation in Illinois helps to validate our decision to move into commercial because the deal size is much larger than typical residential rooftop solar resulting in greater revenue and increased profitability for the company. We are focused on establishing a repeatable process that correctly identifies and targets clients that meet our criteria. We believe our commercial business unit has the ability to rapidly become the leading revenue contributor for Direct Solar America. The commercial solar sales division will continue to grow and expand partnership and co-development opportunities. When you combine that with our intention to have the leading national residential rooftop sales network it creates an emerging powerful platform and asset for SinglePoint and its shareholders," said Greg Lambrecht, CEO SinglePoint.

Tesla, known for their electric vehicles is also competing in solar. PV magazine just reported on 'First Tesla solar tile roof V3 installed in Massachusetts.'

From the article: "Dorchester, Massachusetts is the home of the first Tesla solar tile roof in the state and the second on the East Coast, according to Bert Bremer, the homeowner."

Continued: "The 7.5 kW, version 3.0 system includes two Powerwall batteries - although there is no time-of-use pricing and there hasn't been a local power failure in a few years, according to Bremer."

Thinknum, reporting on Tesla's solar division noted, "Hiring of solar installers, electricians, and field service reps have more-than doubled in just a month after a severe drop-off."

Continued: "In April as the pandemic shut down business - and any thoughts of having solar panels installed - hiring at Tesla for jobs with the terms "Solar", "Electrician", and "Installer" dropped from 259 to just 120."

"But in the second half of May, hiring for these positions has skyrocketed, from the aforementioned 120 to 254 in the past week. That's an increase of 112% in less than a month."

According to IEA, "Renewables are not immune to the Covid-19 crisis, but are more resilient than other fuels. The IEA's Global Energy Review 2020 projected renewables to be the only energy source to grow this year compared to 2019, in contrast to all fossil fuels and nuclear."

That, combined with a strong global investor sentiment driven by millennial's is a reason to pay attention to the renewables/cleantech sector.

Want to get more info on the sector? Visit the Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast page at Investorideas.com

Visit the renewable energy stocks directory: http://www.investorideas.com/Companies/RenewableEnergy/Stock_List.asp

About Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea's original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns: Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining the AI Eye .

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. Disclosure: This article featuring SING is a paid for service on Investorideas.com (two thousand) More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire

https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas

Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas

Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Download our Mobile App for iPhone and Android

Join our Investor Club https://www.investorideas.com/membership/

Contact Investorideas.com

800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/58110