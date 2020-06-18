

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's jobless rate decreased in the first quarter, data from the labor force survey from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 16.2 percent in the first quarter from 16.8 percent in the fourth quarter. In the same quarter last year, the unemployment rate was 19.2 percent .



The number of unemployed persons was 745,093 in the first quarter.



The employment rate was 50.6 percent in the first quarter. The number of employed persons was 3.852 million in the first quarter.



In the first quarter, the labor market was affected by the measures taken to control the spread of Covid-19 and to protect the health of the public.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

