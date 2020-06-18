

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade balance swung to a deficit in April, as exports decreased faster than imports, amid the coronavirus pandemic, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 1.16 billion in April versus a surplus of EUR 2.85 billion in the same period last year. In March, the trade surplus was EUR 5.68 billion.



Exports decreased 41.6 percent year-on-year in April, following a 13.4 percent fall in March.



On an annual basis, imports fell 33.7 percent in April, following an 18.1 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports fell 34.9 percent and imports declined 18.5 percent monthly.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the construction output decreased a record 51.5 percent month-on-month in April, following a 36.4 percent decline in March.



On a yearly basis, construction output declined 67.8 percent in April, following a 35.5 percent fall in the prior month.



The construction output declined the most since the survey began in 1995, on both yearly and monthly basis, the agency said.



