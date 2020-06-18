

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) said it has set a new target to reach a total of 100 million people by 2030 and will focus its near-term work on water distribution, sanitation, and hygiene programs to bolster public health in the wake of COVID-19.



In its 2019 Sustainability Report, the company said it reduced its absolute GHG emissions by 6% across its global value chain in 2019.



In April 2020, PepsiCo affirmed its plans to accelerate action on climate change by signing the UN's Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge, joining other leading companies in committing to set science-based emissions-reduction targets across its entire value chain, aimed at limiting global warming to 1.5°C. It is also developing a long-term strategy for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.



The company noted that the PepsiCo Foundation has helped more than 44 million people in underserved communities around the world gain access to safe water through distribution, purification and conservation programs since 2006, far surpassing its goal to reach 25 million by 2025.



