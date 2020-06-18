Live online overview and demonstration with Q & A - July 7th and 8th - 12 pm to 1 pm Eastern

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2020) - KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE: KABN) (the "Company" or "KABN" or "KABN North America"), a Canadian Fintech company that specializes in continuous online identity verification, management and monetization, is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding an online overview and demonstration of its product suite on July 7th and 8th at 12 pm Eastern. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

With the evolving macroenvironment and the increasing amount of time spent online, the Company believes that digital identity will become more important as users look to work, play, educate, game and shop virtually and will need to protect, manage and control the use of their digital identity.

KABN North America is currently in development to beta launch its suite of products later this month. These include:

KABN North America Product Suite

KABN North America has 4 primary products that enable users to verify, manage and monetize their digital identity:

KABN ID : a reusable, Always On , compliant, biometrically based, identity verification and validation platform that forms the engine of the KABN Network.

LIQUID AVATAR: a digital image-based "wallet and keyring" platform that allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas in order to manage their digital identity.

KABN Card : an approved prepaid Visa card that includes a mobile banking wallet that supports both digital and traditional currencies.

KABN KASH: a robust loyalty and engagement platform with cashback and card-linked programs.

KABN believes that ownership of identity is a basic human right and individuals should be the primary beneficiary of any use of their identity. The KABN North America platform provides, at no cost to consumers, the ability to create a digital identity with our Liquid Avatar platform (www.liquidavatar.com), verify their identity through KABN ID and create value for the use of their identity through KABN North America's cashback, engagement and loyalty program, KABN KASH, as well as the KABN Visa card.

KABN North America generates revenue by providing our users with, at no cost, high value services and delivering permission-based offers that fit their aggregated public data profiles. KABN never rents, sells or provides data to outside parties without permission, and complies with jurisdictional privacy rules and regulations.

About KABN - www.kabnnaholdco.com

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. through its wholly owned subsidiary KABN Systems North America Inc. focuses on the verification, management and monetization of digital identity, empowering users to control and benefit from its use of their online identity. KABN propriety technology suite includes 4 key products:

KABN ID is an Always On, biometric and blockchain based digital identity validation and verification platform allowing users to continuously and confidently prove themselves throughout the online community.

Liquid Avatar allows users to create high quality digital icons representing their online personas. These icons, in conjunction with KABN ID, allows users to use Liquid Avatars to share public and permission based private data when they want and with whom they want. www.liquidavatar.com

KABN Card is a Visa approved prepaid card program allowing users to manage both digital and fiat currencies and earn cashback and other loyalty incentives.



KABN KASH is a cashback, loyalty and engagement program that powers the KABN revenue ecosystem.

KABN provides its products and services at no cost to consumers and generates revenues through permission-based partner programs.

KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol: KABN

For more information, please visit www.kabnnaholdco.com or www.kabnsystemsna.com

