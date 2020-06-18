Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in cloud-based enterprise work management software, has announced that Jack McDonald, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Hill, CFO, will attend the 6th Annual ROTH Virtual London Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Upland management will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference that day. For more information, please visit investor.uplandsoftware.com.

About Upland Software

Upland Software (Nasdaq: UPLD) is a leader in enterprise work management software. Upland's four enterprise clouds enable thousands of organizations to engage with customers across key digital channels, optimize sales team performance, manage projects and IT costs, and automate critical document workflows. All of Upland's clouds are backed by a 100% customer success commitment and the UplandOne platform, which puts customers at the center of everything we do. To learn more, visit www.uplandsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005521/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Mike Hill

512.960.1031

investor-relations@uplandsoftware.com

Media Contact:

Kendell Kelton

1.833.UPLAND1

media@uplandsoftware.com