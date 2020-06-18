With effect from June 23, 2020, the subscription rights in LIDDS AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 03, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LIDDS TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014555058 Order book ID: 198656 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 23, 2020, the paid subscription shares in LIDDS AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LIDDS BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014555066 Order book ID: 198657 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB