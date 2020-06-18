18 June 2020, NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) has signed Shares Purchase Agreement, according to which the Company acquired 250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand) units (i.e. 100 (one hundred) percent) of shares of FinoMark, UAB (company code 305538582), for 2,500 (two thousand five hundred) euros. FinoMark, UAB is developing a crowdfunding platform, therefore the company's shares are purchased in order to carry out the activities of the crowdfunding platform operator. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration Email: aiva@neofinance.com