Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Freedom Loan Resolution, NutraCap Labs, and Hip Hop Bling Who Claimed Their Names on Findit

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, is featuring three members on Findit: Freedom Loan Resolution, NutraCap Labs, and Hip Hop Bling, all of whom have claimed their name(s) on Findit with Findit URLs that match their name, or the products or services that they offer.

Findit is an open social media content management platform that anyone can join to improve their overall online exposure. One of the features that is offered to members is the Claim Your Name feature where you can reserve a single URL or as many URLs that you want on Findit. Findit URLs index in Findit search and all content posted within these URLs can be crawled and indexed by outside search engines. By claiming Findit names that match the name of yourself, brand, or business as well as the products or services that you offer, you can help improve your overall indexing in search engines.

Our first featured member, Freedom Loan Resolution provides student debt relief counseling services to students with student loans. They work with students in New York, Texas, Ohio, California and across the US. Some of the services they provide are student debt relief solutions, student loan debt consolidation, and student debt relief counseling to assist students with their debt relief applications. They claimed findit.com/freedomloanresolution, findit.com/student-loan-debt-solution, and findit.com/freedom-loan-resolution-services. By claiming these names on Findit, and creating content in each URL that is related to that URL, Freedom Loan Resolution can increase tangible search results in search engines and reach the audiences that are looking for the services that they provide.

Our second featured member, NutraCap Labs, is a full service custom supplement manufacturer that also offers private labeling services. They work with individuals looking to start private label supplements and have a huge facility, enabling them to create nearly custom supplement for their clients. To improve tangible search results in search engines and reach a larger audience, NutraCap Labs has claimed numerous URLs on Findit with the Claim Your Name Feature, including: findit.com/create-your-supplement-business, findit.com/private-label-supplements and findit.com/nutracap-labs. These names help target the keywords and name of their business in search to reach the customers who are looking for the services they provide.

Our third featured member, Hip Hop Bling, sells high end bling bling jewelry at competitive prices. They source hundreds of styles of hip hop bling bling jewelry that looks and feels just like authentic gold, silver and diamond pieces. To target these keywords in search, Hip Hop Bling claimed Findit names including: findit.com/hiphopbling, findit.com/icedoutjewelry, findit.com/blingjewelry and more. Posting their jewelry that they offer under these respective URLs has helped them improve tangible search results in search engines and drive more traffic to their site.

All three of these featured Findit members have on-going, monthly marketing campaigns with Findit. Findit offers a variety of services to help improve overall exposure online both in search and throughout social media. By offering services including but not limited to: social media management, video production, SEO and website design and development, social sharing and more Findit helps elevate your web presence through as many venues as possible to reach the audiences looking for you.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Individuals and business owners or anyone that is looking to improve their online presence whether it is for themselves, their brand, or their products or services can join Findit on their own and use the platform to improve their online presence. We are here to help those who need industry experts when it comes to online presence and social media management."

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

