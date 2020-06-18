Proposal for a New Board Member to be Elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 3, 2020

Lund, Sweden, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV) today announces, on behalf of the nomination committee and major shareholders, the proposal to elect Dr. Thomas Hecht as new Board member at the Extraordinary General Meeting on July 3, 2020, in accordance with the convening notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Further to the investment made by HBM Healthcare Investments ltd. ("HBM") in the directed share issue announced by BioInvent on June 9, 2020, the nomination committee and major shareholders of BioInvent have proposed that the Board of Directors of BioInvent shall be increased by one Board member and proposes that Dr. Thomas Hecht is elected as new Board member of BioInvent.

Dr. Thomas Hecht (born 1951), MD, is Managing Partner at HHC Healthcare Consulting since 2002, where he consults and advices biotechnology, pharmaceutical and investment companies in overall strategies, product and portfolio analysis with focus on medical (clinical development), medical-marketing (medical affairs), marketing and sales. Dr. Hecht was previously Vice President Marketing at Amgen Europe. A seasoned manager and industry professional, he held various positions of increasing responsibility in clinical development, medical affairs and marketing at Amgen between 1989 and 2002. Prior to joining the biopharmaceutical industry, he was certified in internal medicine and served as Co-Head of the Program for Bone Marrow Transplantation at the University of Freiburg, Germany. Dr. Thomas Hecht is Chairman of the Board of Orion Biotechnology Ltd., Canada, Affimed N.V., Germany and Aelix Therapeutics S.L., Spain and Board member in Kuur Therapeutics Ldt., Great Britain/US. Dr. Thomas Hecht is independent in relation to the company, the executive management and major shareholders.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is a clinical stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapies, with two ongoing programs in Phase l/ll clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. Two preclinical programs in solid tumors are expected to enter clinical trials by the end of 2020. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T. technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Welschof, CEO

+46 (0)46-286-85-50

martin.welschof@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46-286-85-50

www.bioinvent.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: