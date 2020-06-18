PBSC Urban Solutions: PBSC URBAN SOLUTIONS, WORLD LEADER IN BIKE SHARING TECHNOLOGY, LAUNCHES NEW SITE AND PBSC MOBILE APP

Montreal, June 18, 2020and PBSC app on the App Storeand Google Play store.

Reflecting the brand's growth and personality, these high-tech resources are innovative, and solution oriented.

"It's with great pride that we bring the industry, operators, and cyclists a beautiful new website and PBSC app that are easy to use, full of information, and fun to experience," says Luc Sabbatini, CEO of PBSC.?

The website showcases all its products and services, while the PBSC app is an added value offering to cities and operators. Customizable to a city's branding, the app is for cyclists to use.

To best serve its customers worldwide, the company's goal with the website and PBSC app was to build accessible, enjoyable digital experiences that reflect the brand's identity as modern pioneers of the urban bike share movement and showcases its cutting-edge technology. PBSC's reliability and leadership have inspired 400 million rides and counting, while embracing the collective power of bike sharing as a healthy, eco-friendly transportation alternative.

When conceiving these new platforms, PBSC was inspired by its passionate, skillful, imaginative team, and by its brand DNA. This includes personalized service, efficient, customized products, and sustainable technologies developed in-house.

Particularly during these exceptional times, PBSC is committed to continuing to support its clients around the world, helping operators and cities adapt to the new normal realities so they can safely operate urban bike share services, at the right time and in a helpful way. The new website and PBSC app make PBSC's proven micromobility solutions even easier to access and discover. These new platforms can serve as trusted resources clients can turn to, now and in the future.

About PBSC

PBSC is changing the world, one city at a time. A leader in the micromobility space, it develops, markets and operates - alongside its local partners - the most innovative, customizable and reliable public bike-share systems on the market. PBSC's sustainable technology empowers cities to provide users safe and enjoyable transportation alternatives that reduce congestion and improve quality of life. PBSC currently has four bike models - the ICONIC, the FIT, and the electric BOOST and E-FIT bikes- deployed around the world and continues to expand its global footprint with over 90,000 bikes, 7,000 stations and 400 million rides so far! Visit www.pbsc.com to find out more.