

WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) tanked 6% on Thursday morning. A West Virginia judge stated that Biogen's patent for its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera was 'invalid for lack of written description.'



Mylan is challenging Biogen's patent and aims to market a similar drug if they can win the patent lawsuit. Tecfidera is Biogen's best-selling drug, generating $3.3 billion in the U.S. last year. The drug's only patent remaining expires in 2028.



BIIB is currently trading at $264.95, down $16.51 or 5.87%, on the Nasdaq.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIOGEN-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de