Animal Parasiticides Market Worth $13.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Animal Parasiticides Market by Product (Ectoparasiticides, Endectocide (Ear Tags, Tablets, Dips, Injectables, Spot-on, Collars) Animal (Dogs, Cats, Cattle, Sheep, Goats, Horses) End-user (Veterinary Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Animal Parasiticides Market is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2025 from USD 9.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258895412

The increased pet population and increasing rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases are driving the growth of the market. The base year considered for the study is 2019, while the forecast period is 2020 to 2025.

By type, the ectoparasiticides segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019

On the basis of type, ectoparasiticides segment accounted for the largest share of the Animal Parasiticides Market. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing incidences of zoonotic diseases due to external parasites and increased population of companion animals.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Animal Parasiticides Market"

209 - Tables

41 - Figures

212 - Pages

By animal type, companion animals held the highest growth of the Animal Parasiticides Market in 2019

On the basis of animal type, companion animals accounted for the highest growth in this market. This is attributed to the increasing number of companion animals and the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases in dogs worldwide.

The animal farms segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Animal Parasiticides Market, by end user, during the forecast period

Based on end user, the animal farms segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of parasitic diseases and rising demand for animal-derived food products are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=258895412

North America dominated the Animal Parasiticides Market in 2019

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. High pet spending,increased awareness about animal health, and the growing companion animal population are the major factors responsible for the large share of North America in the market.

The prominent players in this market are Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany),Elanco (US), Zoetis (US), Merck & Co. (US), and Virbac (France).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Pharmaceuticals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=258895412

Browse Related Reports:

Animal Antibiotics and Antimicrobials Market by Product (Tetracycline, Penicillin, Sulfonamide, Macrolide, Cephalosporin, Fluoroquinolone), Mode of Delivery (Premixes, Oral Powder, Injection), Animal (Food-producing & Companion) - Global Forecast to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/animal-antimicrobials-antibiotics-market-25161353.html

Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Product Antibiotic and Non-antibiotic (Hormones, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, Probioitcs & Prebiotics, Phytogenics), Animal (Poultry, Porcine, Livestock, Aquaculture) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/animal-growth-promoters-performance-enhancers-market-137134167.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/animal-parasiticide-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/animal-parasiticide.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg