The Düsseldorf Regional Court has agreed Chinese rivals of the Korean manufacturer illegally used its patented passivation technology. The judges granted Hanwha Q-Cells an injunction which requires Jinko, REC and Longi to retrieve all modules featuring the patented technology distributed in Germany since late January last year. Hanwha can also opt to have the offending products destroyed.From pv magazine Germany. The Düsseldorf Regional Court has upheld a patent infringement suit lodged by Korean manufacturer Hanwha Q-Cells. The judges ruled JinkoSolar, REC Solar and Longi Solar infringed intellectual ...

