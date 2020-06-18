The new OnRobot Screwdriver can be deployed and redeployed for different applications in minutes, with built-in smart features-including precise torque and embedded axis control-that simplify programming and drive productivity, quality, and ROI

OnRobot, the maker of tools for collaborative applications, announces the release of its smart, complete-out-of-the-box Screwdriver that allows manufacturers to automate a wide range of assembly processes quickly, easily, and flexibly. This provides welcome relief for manufacturers who are eager to automate repetitive, unergonomic, and often inconsistent manual screwdriving processes, but who struggle to integrate and program typical piecemeal screwdriving systems.

Programming the OnRobot Screwdriver is as easy as entering the appropriate screw length and torque value into the user interface that is integrated into the teach pendant of any leading robot. With precise torque control and embedded axis, the OnRobot Screwdriver automatically calculates the speed and force required for consistent, accurate screwdriving. The Screwdriver can detect incorrect screw length, which can help improve overall quality and reduce scrap. With the Screwdriver's unique "z-axis," screws are retracted inside the tool and driven automatically once the robot arm moves into position, which reduces robot arm movement and additional programming. Screws up to 35mm long are retracted completely inside the Screwdriver when moving until the screwdriving process is safely initiated, enhancing its collaborative capabilities.

The Screwdriver can handle a wide range of screw sizes and lengths, from M1.6 to M6, and up to 50mm long. With its simple programming and easily exchangeable bit system, the Screwdriver can be quickly changed over to a different screw size, length or product line in minutes, which minimizes downtime and improves productivity.

"This is one of our most advanced products to date," says CEO of OnRobot, Enrico Krog Iversen. "We've designed an automated screwdriving tool that simplifies a highly complex process for our users, making it cost-effective and easy for manufacturers to see fast results in terms of higher uptime, output, consistency and quality."

The Screwdriver includes the following robust and intuitive features:

Embedded axis for accuracy and easy programming

Precise torque control from 0.15Nm to 5Nm

Screw sizes from M1.6 to M6, and up to 50mm long

Available screw feeders

ESD safe for electronics assembly

Mounting via OnRobot Quick Changer

The Screwdriver is compatible with OnRobot's award-winning One System Solution, a platform that provides a unified mechanical and electrical interface between leading robot arms and any OnRobot product. The One System Solution has been newly expanded to include integration with robots from ABB Robotics and Hanwha Precision Machinery. Users of those robots can now also take advantage of the unified mechanical and electrical interface of any OnRobot product, for easier integration and faster ROI.

Download images, video, infographic and product brochure HERE.

About OnRobot

OnRobot product range features a wide assortment of tools for collaborative applications, including: electric grippers, force/torque sensors, a vacuum gripper, the award-winning Gecko gripping technology, and tool changers. This new combination of offerings from OnRobot makes it quicker and simpler to automate tasks such as packaging, quality control, materials handling, machine tending, packaging, assembly, and surface finishing. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, OnRobot also has offices in Dallas, Soest (Germany), Barcelona, Warsaw, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Budapest. For more information, visit www.onrobot.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005621/en/

Contacts:

Company Contact:

OnRobot:

Kristian Hulgard, General Manager, Americas

+1 469 442 9370

kristian.hulgard@onrobot.com



Media Contact:

McCall Media:

Mette McCall

+1 415 847 8649

mette@mccallmedia.net