With effect from June 22, 2020, the subscription rights in Advenica AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 02, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ADVE TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014504635 Order book ID: 198666 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 22, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Advenica AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ADVE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014504643 Order book ID: 198667 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB