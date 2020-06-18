With effect from June 22, 2020, the unit rights in ProstaLund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 01, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: PLUN UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014555504 Order book ID: 198668 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 22, 2020, the paid subscription units in ProstaLund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: PLUN BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014555512 Order book ID: 198669 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB