Optika Display Launches Fourth Generation of Collaborate Advanced Touchscreen Displays

The Full Line of Displays Enables Breakthrough Design and Remote Collaboration Capabilities

DAYTON, Ohio, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Optika Display today announced the launch of the fourth generation of Collaborate, a fully immersive, highly precise, ultra HD interactive touchscreen display built for complex design and state-of-the-art remote collaboration systems. Optika Display, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, designed Collaborate displays based on extensive customer research, creating a product with capabilities that excel in supporting advanced collaborative communications solutions for enterprise, government and broadcast.

"Today's remote teams of highly skilled enterprise communication and design professionals require the best tools for shared digital ideation, collaborative design and complex, color-perfect product evaluation and review," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "There are plenty of standard touchscreen displays being used for unified communications, but we're changing the game by delivering a feature-rich display, different from other platforms, that allows highly advanced visual and touch interaction unlike anything else in the market. This is the most advanced solution for enterprise, broadcast and government teams looking to invest in interactive display technology that enables their teams to accomplish complex collaborative design in real time."

With a feature set including unparalleled touch performance and stunning visuals, Collaborate delivers an all-inclusive conference experience with cross-device compatibility and flexible connectivity options for immersive in-room or remote design collaboration. "Our displays go well beyond the standard for key aspects of design such as color accuracy, optical viewing quality and instant multi-touch performance," added Riegel.

Collaborate displays complement the full solution offerings of hardware and software found across the STRATACACHE family of companies, as well as the collaboration technology of Optika Display's vast partner network. Optika Display engineers designed the fourth generation of Collaborate for ultimate accessibility, touch responsiveness, field serviceable support and lasting visual appeal. Collaborate features:

Full range of display size options to suit any project: 55", 65", 75", 85", 98", 110".

Unmatched touch technology combines optical bonding and chemically treated glass, delivering an authentic pen-on-paper feel with multi-touch capability.

Optimal optical performance in any environment with high bright, 4K LCD opposing lighting and chemically treated, fade-resistant glass. Content appears vivid and color correct in all environments from conference rooms to live broadcasting.

Capabilities and features rigorously designed to last and backed by a three-year warranty. With standardized configuration and approvals, and STRATACACHE support teams around the world, Collaborate displays are able to support distributed global deployments.

Learn more about Optika Display's Collaborate series, including a full list of features, product literature and specifications, at www.optikadisplay.com/collaborate.

About Optika Display

Optika Display, a part of the STRATACACHE family of companies, is an industry leader for corporate communications and higher education in the LCD enhancement market. Experts in optical bonding, Optika Display's foundation is built on high performance and innovative flush edge-to-edge designs for a selection of true multi-touch solutions available in a variety of configurations. Optika Display's technology is engineered, designed and built in Dayton Ohio. Learn more about Optika Display at www.optikadisplay.com , on Twitter and Facebook .

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides scalable customer experiences, empowering retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, allowing for personalized shopper interaction. Our solutions deliver consumer activation at the point-of-decision, generating new sales opportunities and enhanced retail profitability. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary digital media/ad tech solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com , on Linkedin and Twitter .

