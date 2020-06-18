Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE: Big Pharma und diese Pilz-Firma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.06.2020 | 17:40
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Intramonth Estimated Performance

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Intramonth Estimated Performance

PR Newswire

London, June 18

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the" Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47181)
LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Third Point Intramonth Estimated Performance

6/18/2020

The following figures are estimated net returns of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd. for the month of June and for the year 2020 as of June 17, 2020:

JuneYTD 2020
+3.2%-6.0%

Performance results are based on the net asset value of fee paying investors only and are presented net of management fees (which may vary depending on share class), brokerage commissions, administrative expenses, any other expenses of the Fund, and accrued performance allocation, if any, and include the reinvestment of all dividends, interest, and capital gains. The performance above represents fund-level returns (reflecting blended rates of management fees and performance allocations based on the weighted average of the amounts invested in each share class), and is not an estimate of any specific investor's actual performance, which may be materially different from such performance depending on numerous factors. All performance results are estimates and should not be regarded as final until audited financial statements are issued. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All information provided herein is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal. This transmission is confidential and may not be redistributed without the express written consent of Third Point LLC and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any security or investment product. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made by means of delivery of an approved confidential offering memorandum.

Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com


Enquiries:
Company Secretary - Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 148-174-5385
Email: sw171@ntrs.com

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.