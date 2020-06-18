Regulatory News:

At a meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) voted to cancel 2,229,640 shares, representing 0.96% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization granted by the 14th and 15th resolutions of the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 7 November 2019.

The share capital stands at €230,544,995, made up of 230,544,995 ordinary shares with a nominal value of one (1) euro each.

Of the 2,229,640 shares cancelled:

2,124,572 shares were acquired under the share buyback program implemented on 11 March 2020, by decision of the Board of Directors on 13 February 2020, in accordance with the authorization granted by the 14 th resolution of the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 7 November 2019;

resolution of the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 7 November 2019; 105,068 shares were held by the Company with a view to their possible distribution to employees or corporate officers of Eutelsat Communications.

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service. Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

