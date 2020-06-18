Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Update on Loan Facility 18-Jun-2020 / 17:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 18 June 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano" or the "Group") Update on Loan Facility Further to its announcement on 30 April 2020, Arricano (AIM: ARO), a leading real estate developer and shopping mall operator in Ukraine, is pleased to announce that the Group has entered into a further amendment to the loan agreement with Raiffeisen Bank Aval to modify repayment and payment dates in respect of its 2015 facility. The effect of the amendment is to postpone from 20 June 2020 until 20 August 2020 the repayment of the principal amount of the loan and payment of interest thereon, thereby enabling a restructuring of the loan to be agreed and documented. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 70733 EQS News ID: 1073871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

