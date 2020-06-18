Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom's 2019 Annual Report receives Graphic Design USA American Web Design Award

Millicom's 2019 Annual Report receives Graphic Design USA American Web Design Award

Luxembourg, June 18, 2020 - Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America, has been recognized for the second consecutive year for its innovative 2019 Annual Report, winning the Graphic Design USAAmerican Web Design Award.

GDUSA conducts several yearly national design competitions that culminate in annual awards, showcasing the best in graphic design, web design, package design, and digital design, among others. The 2020 American Web Design Awards saw more than 2,000 entries, representing many of the world's leading companies, products and brands.

"Obtaining the GDUSA American Web Design Award for the second consecutive year is a testament to our desire to provide a fully comprehensive, yet visually engaging, report to all of our stakeholders," commented Rachel Samrén, EVP Chief External Affairs Officer at Millicom. "As we steadily pursue our overarching mission to build digital highways that connect people, improve lives and develop communities, we share our yearly objectives into a single, integrated report, combining all operational, financial, and corporate responsibility indicators together."

Millicomshares the GDUSA American Web Design Award with Curran & Connors, a design firm specializing in annual reports, sustainability and CSR reports, commissioned with developing its 2019 integrated report.

